Mars to acquire snack maker Kellanova in $36 billion deal

The M&M owner Mars is acquiring Kellogg spin-off company Kellanova in a deal valued at roughly $36 billion, or $83.50 per share.

The move comes after Kellogg separated its business last year, with its cereal segment trading under WK Kellogg Co, and the remaining snacking and plant-based brands under Kellanova.

Kellanova's 2023 net sales topped $13 billion.

Mars will acquire Kellanova for $35.9 billion in cash, tying together some of the largest U.S. candy and snack brands, the companies announced Tuesday.

The M&M owner Mars is acquiring the Kellogg spin-off company for $83.50 per share, according to the press release. The addition of Kellanova, which separated from its parent company in 2023, will bring massive brands like Pringles and Cheez-Its to Mars' snacking unit.

"Kellanova has been on a transformation journey to become the world's best snacking company, and this opportunity to join Mars enables us to accelerate the realization of our full potential and our vision," said Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Kellanova, in a statement.

After years of high inflation, some consumers are pulling back on spending and struggling to afford brand-name snacks, making acquisitions more attractive. Many grocers have leaned into private-label options to entice consumers who are looking for value.

Mars' buyout aims to create a "broader, global snacking business" through recognized and popular brands, according to Andrew Clarke, global president of Mars Snacking.

"The Kellanova brands significantly expand our Snacking platform, allowing us to even more effectively meet consumer needs and drive profitable business growth," Clarke said in a statement.

The growing snacking category includes brands marketed as healthier. Kellanova will bring products like RXBAR and Nutri-Grain to the Mars business, complementing KIND and other Mars snacks, according to the release.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, according to the release.