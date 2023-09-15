McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy's is giving them out for a penny

McDonald's is getting in the holiday spirit.

The fast food giant is celebrating Monday's National Cheeseburger Day by discounting one of its most popular menu items: the Double Cheeseburger.

On Sept. 18 only, customers will be able to buy the sandwich for just 50 cents.

The offer is available only to customers who use the fast food chain's smartphone app, and is limited to one burger per customer.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Users who open the app will be prompted to take advantage of the National Cheeseburger Day promotion, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

It's the latest app-based promotion from McDonald's, which in July gave out free fries in honor of National French Fry Day. Earlier this year, McDonald's offered a free 6-piece McNuggets for the item's 40th anniversary to customers who had downloaded the app.

But the 50 cent burger isn't the cheapest burger being offered by a fast food chain on Monday.

Wendy's is one-upping McDonald's by offering a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22. The catch? The penny burger can only be added to your order if you purchase another menu item.

To apply the Wendy's offer, you'll need to visit the "offers" section of the Wendy's app or website.

Burger King, meanwhile, will give a free cheeseburger to any member of its Royal Perks rewards program who makes a purchase of $1 or more.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Want to earn more and land your dream job? Join the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET to learn how to level up your interview and negotiating skills, build your ideal career, boost your income and grow your wealth. Register for free today.