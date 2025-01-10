McDonald's to close three CosMc's locations — and open two more

McDonald's plans to shutter three locations of its spinoff brand, CosMc's, and open two more restaurants in Texas.

The company said smaller locations work better for the test, which led to the decision.

McDonald's created CosMc's as its entry point into the growing "afternoon beverage pick-me-up occasion."

McDonald's will shutter three locations of its drinks-focused spinoff brand, CosMc's.

To test the concept, the fast-food giant opened its first CosMc's location more than a year ago in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, followed by six more in Texas. McDonald's has converted larger namesake restaurants into CosMc's, in addition to building smaller prototype locations.

The smaller stores work better for the test, the company said Thursday. As a result, McDonald's will close three of its larger format CosMc's locations and open two more small Texas restaurants. The company didn't disclose the locations for either the openings or closures, although CosMc's website says a store is coming soon to Allen, Texas.

McDonald's also shared other early learnings from the pilot on Thursday. Savory hash browns are the top-selling food — at any time of day — followed by McPops, the chain's mini filled doughnuts. Best-selling drinks include the Island Pick Me Up Punch, Churro Cold Brew Frappe and the Sour Energy Burst.

The CosMc's test will continue for the "foreseeable future," according to the company.

McDonald's created CosMc's as its entry point into the growing "afternoon beverage pick-me-up occasion."

While CosMc's menu features some McDonald's classics, it also offers a host of new items playing off other beverage and snacking trends, like its iced turmeric spiced lattes, tropical spiceade and pretzel bites. Starbucks, Dutch Bros. and bubble tea chain Kung Fu Tea have found success with younger consumers by offering customizable cold drinks.

The name for the new brand comes from CosMc, a McDonaldland mascot that appeared in advertisements in the late 1980s and early 1990s. CosMc is an alien from outer space who craves McDonald's food.

While it's unclear just how much McDonald's plans to grow CosMc's, it's still a miniscule part of the burger giant's overall U.S. footprint. The company has more than 13,500 U.S. restaurants. Still, McDonald's is hoping to learn more about its CosMc's customers; last year, it rolled out a loyalty program specific to CosMc's.