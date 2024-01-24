Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Meta passes $1 trillion in market cap

By Alex Koller,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday.
  • It’s the first time the company hit the milestone since 2021.
  • Shareholders are bullish on Meta as it seeks to strengthen its position as a heavy hitter in artificial intelligence.

Meta's market cap surpassed $1 trillion during intraday trading Wednesday as the stock popped more than 2% and reached around $396 per share amid a record rally.

Meta last exceeded $1 trillion in market cap in 2021, which was also its first time hitting the milestone. In September 2021, its market cap approached $1.1 trillion.

The company's soaring stock performance comes on the heels of an almost 200% surge last year, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg instituted cost-cutting measures that brought about more than 20,000 job cuts. Zuckerberg described 2023 as a "year of efficiency" after its stock plummeted to a six-year low in 2022.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Shares of Meta are up almost 12% year to date.

Shareholders are bullish on Meta as it seeks to strengthen its position as a heavy hitter in artificial intelligence.

Last week, Zuckerberg said Meta will obtain 350,000 H100 graphics cards from Nvidia by the year's end as well as "almost 600k H100 equivalents of compute if you include other GPUs," indicating the company is spending billions of dollars on its AI endeavors.

Money Report

7 mins ago

UAW endorses President Joe Biden for reelection over Trump

news 38 mins ago

Boeing CEO meets with lawmakers as 737 Max 9 scrutiny builds

Meta will report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings Feb. 1.

Microsoft also reached a market cap milestone on Wednesday, briefly surpassing $3 trillion in value nearly two weeks after overtaking Apple as the world's most valuable public company. Apple has since reclaimed its spot at the top.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us