Meta targeting lowest-performing employees in latest round of layoffs

Meta is set to cut about 5% of its workforce, focusing on the company's lowest-performing workers, CNBC confirmed Tuesday.

Another 5% of the 2024 employee base "who have been with the company long enough to receive a performance rating" will also be cut, Bloomberg reported, citing an internal memo.

The move follows several major operational changes within Meta aimed at building closer ties with President-elect Donald Trump.

Bloomberg was first to report the cuts, citing an internal memo.

"We typically manage out people who aren't meeting expectations over the course of a year, but now we're going to do more extensive performance-based cuts during this cycle," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in the memo obtained by Bloomberg.

In a separate message, the company said it is looking to cut another 5% of the 2024 employee base "who have been with the company long enough to receive a performance rating," Bloomberg reported.

Last week, Zuckerberg announced Meta would end its third-party fact-checking program in favor of a "Community Notes" model found on Elon Musk's platform X, where individual users provide more context to posts.

"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech, so we're going to get back to our roots and focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our polices and restoring free expression on our platforms," Zuckerberg said in a video announcement.