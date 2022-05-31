Facebook's Transformation to Meta Will Be Complete With New Ticker Symbol on June 9

Meta announced Tuesday that it will change its stock ticker symbol to "META" prior to market open on June 9.

Facebook rebranded to Meta in October, saying it was part of its "growing ambitions beyond social media."

At the time, Meta said it would change its stock ticker to "MVRS," effective Dec. 1.

Meta is about to shed the last of its old corporate name.

The Facebook-parent company announced Tuesday that it will change its stock ticker symbol to "META" prior to the market open on June 9.

Meta rebranded from Facebook in October, saying it was part of its ambitions beyond social media. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has specifically been interested in building out the metaverse, a sci-fi term that entails working and playing in a virtual world.

At the time, Meta said it would change its stock ticker to "MVRS," effective Dec. 1. In late November, the company said it was delaying the change to the first quarter of 2022.

Since then, Roundhill Investments, which used the "META" ticker for its Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF, announced it would relinquish that ticker symbol. That apparently freed it up for Meta to grab.

Meta said that no action by the company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change.

