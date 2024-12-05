MicroStrategy leads crypto stocks higher after bitcoin tops $100,000 for the first time

Cryptocurrency-related stocks popped in premarket trading Thursday after the price of bitcoin soared above $100,000 for the first time overnight.

MicroStrategy surged 6.1%, while Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global climbed 4.3% and 3.5% each. Mara Holdings and Riot Platforms added around 6% and 4%, respectively.

Year to date, MicroStrategy has soared 542.8% as of Wednesday's close. Robinhood has rallied more than 200%, while Coinbase has nearly doubled. Mara Holdings has lagged the group with a 10.5% gain.

Investors have become bullish on bitcoin after President-elect Donald Trump won the election on Nov. 5 on the expectations of a more relaxed regulatory environment.

Investors have also poured into leveraged Microstrategy ETFs, according to a research note from JPMorgan on Wednesday. A leveraged exchange traded fund can amplify the potential gains of an underlying index through by holding debt; as a result, it is also viewed as a higher-risk investment fund.

"The inflows into leveraged MicroStrategy ETFs accounted for almost a third of the record high $11bn inflow into overall crypto funds in November," strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in the note.