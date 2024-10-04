Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Middle-class wages aren't keeping up. Some economists say policy is suppressing pay growth

By Juhohn Lee,CNBC

Middle-class wages aren’t keeping up. Some economists say policy is suppressing pay growth
Anfisa Kameneva | EyeEm | Getty Images

Between 1979 and 2024, productivity in the U.S. soared by 80.9%, while hourly pay grew by just 29.4%, according to research by the Economic Policy Institute.

This trend has often been referred to as wage stagnation. But more recently, some economists have suggested that deliberate policy decisions have actively suppressed workers' wage growth.

One reason might be the unreasonably high rate of unemployment in the U.S.

"Economists produce this thing they call the natural rate of unemployment," explained Josh Bivens, the chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "It's like the lowest unemployment can go without generating inflation."

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the natural rate of unemployment has hovered between 4.5% and 5.5% throughout history. But since 1979, the U.S. has spent far more time with actual unemployment well above that estimated natural rate.

This has real-world consequences for the American middle-class because wages tend to grow faster during periods when unemployment is low.

"The best bargaining chip any employee has to getting wage growth is going to the boss and saying, 'I'm going to go somewhere else unless I make more money,'" said Bivens. "And that's just not a credible threat when unemployment is high."

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Rivian shares fall after EV maker slashes production forecast, misses Q3 delivery expectations

news 1 hour ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Watch the video above to find out how middle-class wages are being suppressed.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us