Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Morgan Stanley tops estimates on strong equities and fixed income trading revenue

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Ted Pick, CEO Morgan Stanley, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 18th, 2024.
Adam Galici | CNBC

Morgan Stanley on Thursday topped estimates for fourth quarter earnings and revenue as the firm's equities and fixed income traders exceeded expectations.

Here's what the company reported:

  • Earnings: $2.22 a share vs. $1.70 LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $16.22 billion, vs. $15.03 billion estimate

The bank said that quarterly profit more than doubled to $3.71 billion, or $2.22 a share, from a year earlier, when it had a pair of regulatory charges.

Revenue rose 26% to $16.22 billion as results in all of the bank's major businesses improved.

But it was the firm's equities trading business that shone the brightest in the quarter, producing a 51% jump in revenue to $3.3 billion, or nearly $650 million more than the StreetAccount estimate. Morgan Stanley cited increased client activity in the quarter and strength in its prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds.

The bank's massive wealth management business will be helped by high stock market values in the fourth quarter, which inflates the management fees it collects.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

news 27 mins ago

UK Robinhood rival Freetrade snapped up by trading firm at 29% valuation discount

Investment banking activity continued to rebound last quarter, jumping 29% in the quarter, per Dealogic figures, fueled by rising advisory and equity capital markets activity. And trading activity was supported by an eventful election season.

On Wednesday, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup each topped expectations, helped by better-than-expected revenue from trading or investment banking.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us