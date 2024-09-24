Mortgage rates dip, giving U.S. homebuyers over $200,000 in additional spending power in some U.S. cities

U.S. home buyers are gaining tens of thousands in purchasing power as mortgage rates drop.



With 30-year fixed mortgage rates declining from 7.79% in October 2023 to 6.2% last week, home buyers in the 100 largest U.S. cities have gained a median of $70,000 in additional buying power for the same $2,100 monthly payment, according to a Realtor.com analysis.

In other words, a U.S. buyer can now afford a home $70,000 more expensive than what they were planning to purchase last year.

The findings are based on the monthly payment for a median-priced home in the U.S., a 20% down payment and a 6.2% mortgage rate. The analysis applied the same method to each of the 100 largest cities, calculating how much extra buying power homebuyers have in each local market compared with last year.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, buyers in cities with the most expensive homes saw their spending power increase the most. In San Jose, California, for example, buyers can now afford a home worth $1.6 million for the same monthly payment they could get a $1.4 million home a year ago, according to Realtor.com.

Those savings will likely grow, too. With the Federal Reserve cutting its benchmark federal funds rate by 50 basis points last week, mortgage rates are forecasted to decline to 6% or less at some point in 2025.

If that happens, additional buying power for homebuyers in the 100 largest metro areas would increase to $84,800 for a median-priced home, compared with October 2023, according to the analysis.

Here are the 15 metro areas where buying power has increased the most based on 6.2% and 6% mortgage rates. Buying power is how much more home a buyer in each market can afford compared with October 2023.

1. San Jose

October 2023 median list price: $1,380,694

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $240,556

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $275,489

2. Los Angeles

October 2023 median list price: $1,159,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $201,931

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $231,254

3. San Francisco

October 2023 median list price: $1,098,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $191,303

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $219,083

4. Ventura County, California

October 2023 median list price: $1,050,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $182,940

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $209,506

5. San Diego

October 2023 median list price: $999,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $174,054

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $199,330

6. Bridgeport, Connecticut

October 2023 median list price: $889,225

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $154,928

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $177,426

7. Boston

October 2023 median list price: $837,374

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $145,894

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $167,081

8. Honolulu

October 2023 median list price: $798,750

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $139,165

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $159,374

9. Seattle

October 2023 median list price: $792,250

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $138,032

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $158,077

10. New York

October 2023 median list price: $729,444

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $127,090

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $145,545

11. Sacramento, California

October 2023 median list price: $649,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $113,074

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $129,494

12. Denver

October 2023 median list price: $635,000

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $110,635

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $126,701

13. Portland, Oregon

October 2023 median list price: $619,995

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $108,021

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $123,707

14. Washington, D.C.

October2023 median list price: $599,995

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $104,536

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $119,717

15. Portland, Maine

October 2023 median list price: $599,950

Extra buying power with 6.2% rate: $104,528

Extra buying power with 6% rate: $119,708

