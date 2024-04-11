Most Asia markets are set to rebound ahead of China trade data and Singapore first-quarter GDP numbers

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly set to rebound Friday after an inflation-fueled selloff in the previous session, with investor awaiting a fresh batch of economic data from the region.

China's trade numbers for March will be released later in the day, with exports forecast to fall 2.3% year on year by economists polled by Reuters. This follows a weaker-than-expected rise in the country's inflation on Thursday.

Singapore will also announce its first-quarter gross domestic numbers, which could receive a boost due to the performances of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in March, a phenomenon dubbed as "Swiftonomics".

The city-state's central bank will also release its monetary policy decision on Friday. In contrast to other countries, Singapore uses exchange rate settings for its monetary policy, instead of a benchmark interest rate.

South Korea's March unemployment rate rose to 2.8%, while investors awaited the Bank of Korea's rate decision.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a stronger open at 7,820 compared to its last close of 7,813.6.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set for a rebound, with the futures contract in Chicago at 39,770 and its counterpart in Osaka at 39,700 against the index's last close of 39,442.63.

However, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,014, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 17,095.03.

Overnight in the U.S., tech shares pulled both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into positive territory, with both indexes gaining 0.74% and 1.68%, respectively.

On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 2.43 points, or 0.01%.

Nvidia jumped 4.1%, while Amazon added 1.7% to hit an all-time high in the session, and Alphabet gained more than 2%.

Apple popped 4.3% after Bloomberg News reported that the company would transition its Mac product line to artificial intelligence-focused chips. The iPhone maker registered its best day since May 2023.

South Korea's unemployment rate climbs to 2.8% in March

South Korea's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.8% in March, up from 2.6% in February.

The labor force participation rate stood at 64.3% in March, up 0.2 percentage points year on year.

Separately, the employment to population ratio stood at 62.4% , up 0.2 percentage point compared with the same period last year.

U.S. crude oil pulls back to $85 as inflation fears overshadow Middle East tensions

Crude oil futures fell Thursday as worries about inflation overshadowed fears of a potential Iranian strike on Israel for the moment.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May delivery lost $1.19, or 1.38%, to settle at $85.02 a barrel. The June Brent futures contract fell 74 cents, or 0.82%, to settle at $89.74 a barrel.

Oil prices rose more than 1% Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. and its allies see an Iranian strike against Israel as imminent.

But the geopolitical risk that lifted prices in the previous session pulled back on Thursday as the attack has not materialized yet, according to Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group.

Amazon shares rise to record high

Amazon shares added 1.7% Thursday and hit an all-time high. This marked the first time the stock notched a record high since July 2021.

CEO Andy Jassy released his annual shareholder letter on Thursday, where he pledged to lower costs while furthering investments in new areas such as artificial intelligence.

Fed's John Williams says bringing inflation down will see 'bumps'

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said Thursday that he still expects inflation to continue to pull back this year, though he acknowledged the process will not be smooth.

"I expect inflation to continue its gradual return to 2 percent, although there will likely be bumps along the way, as we've seen in some recent inflation readings," the central bank official said in a speech to bankers in New York.

The comments come the day after the consumer price index reading for March showed inflation running at a 3.5% annual rate, well above the Fed's 2% goal. While he noted the progress on inflation from its peak — above 9% in June 2022 — he said the Fed's work is not done.

"The economy has come a long way toward achieving better balance and reaching our 2% inflation goal. But we have not seen the total alignment of our dual mandate quite yet. I am committed to achieving maximum employment and price stability over the long term," he said.

Producer prices rise slightly less than expected

The producer price index rose 0.2% in March, as investors try to navigate a bevy of mixed inflation signals. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 0.3% for the PPI. Core CPI rose 0.2%, as expected.

