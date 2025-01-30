Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nasdaq 100 celebrates 40 years: Is crypto the next big driver for gains?

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone with representations of cryptocurrency Bitcoin.
Justin Tallis | AFP | Getty Images | Dado Ruvic | Reuters

The tech-driven Nasdaq 100 may be undergoing a historic shift as it turns 40 this week.

According to Strategas Securities' Todd Sohn, cryptocurrency companies could fuel the next wave of gains.

"Bitcoin is to crypto as the QQQ … is to technology type stocks," the firm's exchange-traded fund and technical strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "Bitcoin is going to be the biggest. The Qs will be the biggest."

As of Thursday's close, the Nasdaq 100 is up 17,106% since its Jan. 31,1985, inception. President Donald Trump's election helped fuel bitcoin record highs due to high hopes on deregulation. The cryptocurrency is trading around the $105,000 level.

Sohn thinks a buildout of the crypto universe is already taking shape.

"I think that's already happening based on some of the recent filings we've seen," he said.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Barbara Corcoran visited a NYC penthouse in 1992, and knew she had to have it—she bought it 26 years later: ‘I envisioned myself living here'

news 25 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: Plains All American Pipeline is a buy

Sohn also dives into the popularity of the crypto options business.

"With crypto, you can now build out a risk management," said Sohn. "Say … I want to gain some upside, but I would like income. So, I'm going to buy a covered call crypto ETF … just to limit any volatility and keep the weekly or monthly income streams coming. So, this is all sort of important stuff that's going to keep happening via [the] Nasdaq."

The crypto ETF market has been booming. According to FactSet, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), which was launched on Jan. 5, 2024, and trades on the Nasdaq, has amassed more than $58 billion in assets as of Tuesday.

Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs sees regulatory clarity as a key factor in crypto's future growth.

"A whole sector gets developed around something like digital crypto. And now potentially having more clarity on the rules of what it actually is going to be," Griggs said in the same interview.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us