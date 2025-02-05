National Women's Soccer League agrees to $5 million settlement over past mistreatment of players

The NWSL and three attorneys general have agreed to a settlement over the league's past mistreatment of players.

The league has made changes to its hiring and policies in response to previous allegations of sexual misconduct and emotional abuse.

Players will be able to apply for compensation from the $5 million settlement.

The National Women's Soccer League has agreed to a $5 million settlement with three attorneys general over past mistreatment of its athletes, according to a joint announcement on Thursday.

The settlement closes investigations by New Yok, Illinois and Washington, D.C., and comes after years of allegations by NWSL players of misconduct and abuse among coaches and officials dating back more than 10 years. The allegations involved sexual misconduct and emotional abuse of players. Independent investigations and the attorneys general found the league failed to take reasonable measures to protect its players.

"For too long, the hardworking and talented women of the National Women's Soccer League were forced to endure an unacceptable culture of abuse, harassment, and retaliation," said New York Attorney General Letitia James in a statement posted by the NWSL Players Association. "This settlement sends a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated and ensures players receive the compensation and protections they deserve."

As part of the settlement, the NWSL will create a $5 million fund for players who experienced the abuse to collect compensation. The settlement does not preclude individual players from pursuing private legal actions against the NWSL or its teams, according to a separate news release.

"We remain grateful to the many brave individuals who came forward to share their experiences, which has informed our approach to systemic reform," NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "We will continue to do the work necessary to maintain the trust of our players and build an ecosystem where the best in the world want to come."

In addition to the players' fund, the league has implemented reforms across nearly every aspect of its business. Some of the safeguards include increased vetting of coaches, having a mental health professional on staff, and increasing training programs to prevent bullying and harassment.

The NWSL will be required to provide biannual reports to the AGs detailing any complaints that allege misconduct for the next three years. The attorneys general will also be providing players with anonymous, annual surveys regarding their coaches and team culture.

Failure by the league to comply with any terms of the agreement could mean an additional penalty of $2 million.

Berman took the helm in 2022 and has been on a mission to reform the league. Since she took over, the NWSL has helped to improve players' contracts with the league's first-ever collective bargaining agreement, which included advancements for compensation and working conditions.

She cleaned up the league's personnel, issuing lifetime bans against four former coaches over their roles in the past misconduct. She's also brought in new wealthy ownership groups and private equity committed to the welfare of players.

As a result, business has been booming. Denver was just awarded the league's 16th franchise selling at a record $110 million expansion fee.