Negative momentum expected to continue in European markets, with more earnings ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open, continuing negative momentum since the start of the week.

It's another busy day of earnings ahead, with Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Marks and Spencer, Telefonica and ABN Amro all reporting Wednesday. On the data front, euro zone retail sales for September are due.

Elsewhere overnight, most Asia-Pacific markets edged lower, extending declines from the previous session, while Japanese blue-chip stocks stayed afloat after a positive business sentiment survey.

U.S. stock futures were flat overnight after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite notched their longest winning streaks in about two years.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points lower at 7,393, Germany's DAX down 42 points at 15,109, France's CAC down 16 points at 6,970 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 22 points at 28,245, according to data from IG.

— Holly Ellyatt