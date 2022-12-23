Money Report

Netflix Lists ‘Glass Onion' Island Compound for $450 Million on Zillow

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

Charley Gallay | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Move over, "Wednesday": Netflix's latest hit is a Zillow listing.

Just in time for the streaming debut of its hotly anticipated "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the streaming service's marketing team has listed the film's eponymous Greek island compound on the popular real estate site.

The fictional Zillow listing for the 17-bedroom, 22-bathroom, 29,000-square-foot "Extravagant Island Commune" has a price tag of $450 million, which may be a reference to the amount Netflix reportedly shelled out for the rights to a second and third film in the franchise featuring detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig).

The 26 acre property, which in the film is owned by eccentric tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, boasts a single "rooftop parking space."

Zillow
The fictional 26-acre listing boasts 17 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and one "rooftop parking space."

"Sleek architecture and sophisticated design, with an equal eye toward nature and extravagance, provide an unparalleled luxury living experience accessible only by boat and crowned by a Glass Onion atrium," the listing reads.

It continues: "Large scale sculptures adorn the grounds, and the owners' carefully curated and commissioned selection of high-end art including works by Banksy and Francis Bacon make this a truly priceless acquisition."

In addition to having seven private studio villas which were "each inspired by a different chakra," the film's property comes with a robot butler.

Of course, even if you have the millions to shell out, the "Glass Onion" estate doesn't exist. A link to "learn more" about the listing brings visitors to the "Glass Onion" page on Netflix's website.

The "Knives Out" sequel was largely shot at the Amanzoe hotel in Porto Heli, Greece, while the interiors were shot on a soundstage in Belgrade, Serbia.

But viewers will be able bring the villa to their living rooms: "Glass Onion" hits Netflix on Dec. 23.

