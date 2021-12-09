Trump's Deposition Is Sought in New York Attorney General's Civil Probe of Possible Tax Fraud

New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked for a deposition on Jan. 7 of former President Trump as part of a civil probe into possible fraud by the Trump Organization.

James' office is investigating whether Trump's business committed fraud in reporting the valuations of its properties to banks and tax authorities, NBC reported.

The AG is working with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on a separate criminal fraud probe of the Trump Organization, which has already produced charges against its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.

The attorney general wants the deposition to take place on Jan. 7 in New York, the source told NBC.

James' office is working with the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. on a separate criminal fraud investigation of the Trump Organization.

That probe has already produced charges against the Trump Organization, its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the Trump Payroll Corporation. A July 1 indictment against them alleged a yearslong scheme to help Weisselberg and other executives at the companies avoid taxes on their compensation.

The Washington Post, which first revealed the plans to take a deposition of Trump, reported a person familiar with the investigation saying James is looking to see if widespread fraud "permeated the Trump Organization."

A spokesman for James' office declined CNBC's request for comment on the Post's reporting. A spokeswoman for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ronald Fischetti, the lawyer representing Trump in the New York investigations into his finances, did not immediately provide comment.