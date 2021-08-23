Money Report

New York City Mandates Covid Vaccine Shots for Public School Teachers and Staff Following FDA Approval

By Robert Towey, CNBC

New York City is requiring all 148,000 public school faculty and staff to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots this fall, expanding on a requirement that already applies to city employees and health-care workers.

The mandate will not allow school personnel to submit negative Covid test results in place of getting vaccinated, the city's Department of Education confirmed to CNBC. New York City's public school system is the largest in the country, with nearly 1.1 million students across almost 1,900 schools.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also mandated vaccines for select activities citywide. Customers and employees of the city's indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment centers must provide proof of having received at least one vaccine dose by Sept. 13.

