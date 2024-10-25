New York Stock Exchange to extend after-hours trading

The New York Stock Exchange on Friday announced plans to extend trading on its all-electronic exchange to 22 hours a day.

The NYSE announcement comes as interest in all-day trading in U.S. markets has swelled in recent years. Robinhood announced "24/5 trading," open from 8 p.m. ET on Sundays through 8 p.m. ET on Fridays, in May 2023. And global cryptocurrency markets trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Under the new plan, trading on the NYSE Arca electronic exchange would open at 1:30 a.m. and close at 11:30 pm ET on weekdays, subject to regulatory approval, the NYSE-parent Intercontinental Exchange said. Currently, extended trading on the NYSE on stocks starts at 4 a.m. ET and goes until 8 p.m. ET. Normal trading hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

NYSE Arca is known as a top platform to buy and sell exchange-traded funds and more than 8,000 U.S.-listed securities. All U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs and closed-end funds will be open to trade during the 22 hours on the electronic exchange, Intercontinental Exchange said.

"The NYSE's initiative to extend U.S. equity trading to 22 hours a day, 5 days a week underscores the strength of our U.S. capital markets and growing demand for our listed securities around the world," Kevin Tyrrell, head of markets at the New York Stock Exchange, said in a statement. "As the steward of the U.S. capital markets, the NYSE is pleased to lead the way in enabling exchange-based trading for our U.S.-listed companies and funds to investors in time zones across the globe."

The NYSE plans to file updated rules for extended trading with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trades placed during extended hours will clear through the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.