New York's Museum of Modern Art Evacuated After Stabbings

The Museum of Modern Art in midtown Manhattan was evacuated Saturday afternoon after two females were stabbed inside the location, a New York City Police Department spokeswoman confirmed.

The victims were in stable condition and en route to Bellevue Hospital, the spokeswomen added.

She declined to provide any further information, citing the investigation.

The Museum of Modern Art in midtown Manhattan was evacuated Saturday afternoon after two females were stabbed inside the location, a New York City Police Department spokeswoman confirmed.

The victims were in stable condition and en route to Bellevue Hospital, the spokeswomen added. She declined to provide any further information, citing the investigation.

People are advised to avoid the area. Traffic delays and road closures near West 53rd Street and 6th Avenue were expected, according to an alert from the city's official emergency notification system.

People took to social media to share videos and pictures of police cars surrounding the entrance of the art museum, with some describing being evacuated from the scene.

"Went to meet friends at @MuseumModernArt. Greeted with a stampede of people fleeing," Alyssa Katz, deputy editor of The City, shared on Twitter.