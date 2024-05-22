Money Report

Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize Palestinian statehood

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Babak Bordbar | Afp | Getty Images
  • Norway, Ireland and Spain will recognize an independent Palestinian state, the three countries' prime ministers said Wednesday, in the hope of bringing about a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has raged for more than 75 years.

"In the middle of a war, with tens of thousands of dead and injured, we must keep alive the only thing that can provide a safe home for both Israelis and Palestinians: two states that can live in peace with each other," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a press conference, according to Reuters.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on social media that his country will approve the recognition of a Palestinian state in the Council of Ministers on May 28, according to a CNBC translation.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris also confirmed the news in a press conference: "Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine. Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision."

Harris expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of other countries following suit.

"I'm confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks," he said.

