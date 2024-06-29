On every group trip I've ever been taken there has been at least one awkward meal. Usually it's the breakfast after a night of arguments where someone dramatically declares they will be leaving early.

Sometimes the relationships revert to their original forms once the vacation ends. Oftentimes, though, resentment lingers.

Travel reporter Victoria M. Walker says there is usually one culprit responsible for group trip conflict: the budget.

"Not having a candid conversation about budgeting is why these types of trips can go wrong," she says.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

'People never seem to factor in food'

When it comes to hotels or lodging, it's important to communicate what you're willing to spend per night. And try to be accommodating to others' financial limitations.

"Don't set unreasonable expectations," Walker says. "If you know somebody is on a budget you can't say, 'Oh we want to stay at a $3,000-a-night hotel.' If budget constraints have been communicated beforehand, I think there is room for some middle ground."

Because living accommodations are often the biggest expense, it's easy to see why budgets need to be discussed prior. But, its just as important to talk about the smaller costs.

"For whatever reason people never seem to factor in food," she says. "You'll get to a dinner and someone will say, 'Oh this is way too expensive.'"

Having a conversation about how many fancy dinners you want to have, what it will cost, and what you would ideally want to spend, in total, on breakfasts and lunches is crucial.

Generally, Walker says, it's best to be over-communicative about your budget. This will minimize the possibility of someone being caught off-guard by a bill and hopefully help you circumvent that awkward, everyone-is-mad meal.

Want to be a successful, confident communicator? Take CNBC's new online course Become an Effective Communicator: Master Public Speaking. We'll teach you how to speak clearly and confidently, calm your nerves, what to say and not say, and body language techniques to make a great first impression. Sign up today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through July 10, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.