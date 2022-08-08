Nvidia Warns on Second-Quarter Revenue, Shares Dip

- Nvidia shares dipped Monday after the company released preliminary earnings that show early second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, well below its outlook of $8.1 billion.
- The company said the shortfall primarily reflects weaker-than-forecast gaming revenue.
Nvidia shares dipped 8% on Monday morning after the company released preliminary earnings that show second-quarter revenue of $6.7 billion, well below its initial outlook of $8.1 billion.
The chipmaker said the shortfall primarily reflects weaker-than-forecast gaming revenue, which is down 44% sequentially and 33% from the prior year. Nvidia said the report is "primarily attributable to lower sell-in of Gaming products reflecting a reduction in channel partner sales likely due to macroeconomic headwinds."
It also said its data enter segment has been impacted by supply chain disruptions and preliminary revenue of $3.81 billion is below the company's expectations. That figure is still up 1% over last quarter and up 61% year over year, however.
Colette Kress, executive vice president and CFO of Nvidia, said she believes the company's long-term gross margin profile remains intact.
"We have slowed operating expense growth, balancing investments for long-term growth while managing near-term profitability," she said. "We plan to continue stock buybacks as we foresee strong cash generation and future growth."
Money Report
Nvidia is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on Aug. 24.