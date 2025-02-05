TotalEnergies posts 21% drop in annual profit, targets buybacks of $2 billion per quarter in 2025

French oil major TotalEnergies posted full-year 2024 adjusted net income of $18.3 billion, reflecting a 21% fall from $23.2 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the firm's full-year adjusted net income to come in at $18.2 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

TotalEnergies announced a 7% increase in the 2024 dividend to 3.22 euros ($3.35) per share and confirmed $2 billion of share buybacks per quarter in 2025.

French oil major TotalEnergies on Wednesday reported a sharp drop in full-year earnings, against a backdrop of lower crude prices and weak fuel demand.

The oil and gas giant posted full-year 2024 adjusted net income of $18.3 billion, reflecting a 21% fall from $23.2 billion a year earlier.

Analysts had expected TotalEnergies' full-year 2024 adjusted net income to come in at $18.2 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus.

The energy major reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted net income of $4.4 billion, an 8% increase on the previous quarter.

TotalEnergies said it was able to close out the year on a positive note thanks to a strong performance in integrated liquefied natural gas and integrated power.

The results buck a trend of consecutive quarterly losses. TotalEnergies' adjusted net income had dropped for five straight quarters to notch a three-year low in September last year.

Other earnings highlights:

TotalEnergies' full-year net income came in at $15.8 billion, down from $21.4 billion a year earlier.

The company announced a 7% increase in the 2024 dividend to 3.22 euros ($3.35) per share.

In a trading update published last month, TotalEnergies said its fourth-quarter results would likely benefit from a slight increase in hydrocarbon production, stronger gas trading and a modest increase in refining margins.

TotalEnergies announced a 7% increase in the 2024 dividend to 3.22 euros ($3.35) per share and said it will target $2 billion of share buybacks per quarter in 2025.

The company said it expects higher gas prices and robust hydrocarbon production in the first three months of 2025.

Paris-listed shares of TotalEnergies were last seen 1.2% higher during early morning deals.

The world's top oil and gas companies have seen profits fall from record levels in 2022, when Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine prompted international benchmark Brent crude to jump to nearly $140 per barrel.

Oil prices have since cooled amid faltering global demand, with Brent crude futures averaging $80 per barrel in 2024 — about $2 per barrel less than during the previous year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Energy giants have reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year results amid weaker refining margins and lower crude prices.

U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil beat Wall Street's estimate for fourth-quarter profit last week, while U.S. oil producer Chevron and Britain's Shell both missed analyst forecasts.