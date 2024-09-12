On this island in Italy, people often live to 100—here are 4 of their key habits for a long, happy life

Many of us claim to want to live to 100, but we don't always do what it takes to increase our chances of getting there.

I've spent years studying and writing about traditional Italian habits for living la dolce vita. When it comes to exceeding the average life expectancy, I can't help but be inspired by the inhabitants of Sardinia, especially Ogliastra, Barbagia di Ollolai and Barbagia of Seulo. They comprise what's called a "Blue Zone," an area of the world where people tend to live exceptionally long lives.

Longevity researcher Dr. Giovanni Mario Pes and his colleagues discovered that happy, productive centenarians were not outliers in this part of Sardinia. When compared to other parts of the world, there are more people here celebrating their 100th birthdays and beyond.

DON'T MISS: How to master your money and grow your wealth

You might think good genes alone are required to be able to live to 100. But Pes offers a more hopeful narrative for those of us who might not be so fortunate. While genetics do have some impact on longevity, according to Pes, they most likely account for only about 20% to 25% of differences in lifespan.

Lifestyle habits — which we can control — drive the rest. And we can learn from the cultural traditions and lifestyle habits Sardinian elders have maintained.

Here are some practices that may be linked to their exceptional longevity — and may help the rest of us live longer, healthier lives.

1. Their days are naturally full of physical activity

The people of this Sardinian Blue Zone have no use for a grueling morning workout followed by a day of inertia. Instead, they continually move their bodies while performing ordinary tasks.

The hilly landscape provides plenty of opportunities to get the heart rate up and strengthen leg muscles without needing a treadmill or mechanical stair-stepper. Outdoor activities like shepherding, farming, gardening, walking, and foraging for wild greens and mushrooms burn calories and keep the body and mind strong.

Research has found that physical activity has a major influence on health and longevity, so it makes sense to follow Sardinians' example in this regard.

We might not all be fortunate enough to live in an environment where we can be active all day without even trying, but we can find opportunities to increase physical activity by taking a daily brisk walk, getting up from the couch during TV commercials and marching in place, and taking the stairs instead of an elevator whenever feasible.

2. Sardinians 'eat fresh, home-cooked meals'

You won't find most elders in this Blue Zone chomping on a fast-food hamburger with one hand on a steering wheel. Nor are they likely to be found paying hundreds of Euros for a fancy meal at a five-star restaurant.

They've traditionally opted for locally grown ingredients and simple, seasonal food combinations made in their own kitchens without appliances that do the work for them. Staying loyal to these culinary traditions and dietary practices has a positive effect not only on their bodies, but also on their well-being.

Sardinians tend to eat fresh, home-cooked meals. There are no additives or preservatives when they make their own pasta or bread, like pistoccu bread or su coccoi sourdough bread.

They eat meat only four or five times a month. The bulk of their protein comes from beans, a rich source of fiber and other important nutrients.

A glass or two of local Cannonau red wine with some bread and cheese is a snack shared with friends in a celebratory moment of relaxation.

One way to avoid the common temptation to eat fast food on the run is to prepare simple recipes like Sardinian pasta fagioli or minestrone soup on the weekend and keep a bowl of fresh fruit always within reach on the kitchen counter.

3. They stay socially active as they age

The oldest Sardinians report high levels of psychological well-being and low levels of depressive symptoms, thanks in part to their resilience and social ties.

The elders of this part of the island aren't isolated. Instead, they enjoy an important role both within their families and in the broader community. They're given an honored place at the family table. Their wisdom is valued by the younger generations.

They find purpose and solidarity in communal activities such as shared meals, religious ceremonies, a game of bocce (similar to lawn bowling), gardening, or just hanging out with each other for a good long chat and a stress-reducing dose of laughter.

It's hard not to fall into a pattern of self-isolation, mesmerized by a TV or computer screen for hours. One idea to help reverse this trend is to invite: Ask a neighbor to take a walk with you, or invite friends over for an impromptu spaghettata di mezzanote, or "midnight spaghetti."

4. They maintain a sense of spirituality

The older residents of Sardinia and other parts of Italy tend to be religious. Some research has shown prayer and spirituality may account for life satisfaction as we age. The social interaction associated with religious services also contributes to a positive outlook on life.

Not everyone adheres to a formal religion, and you don't need to in order to learn from Sardinian centenarians. Consider alternative ways to gain a sense of spirituality, like joining a meditation workshop, developing a yoga practice, or starting an inspirational book club.

Raeleen D'Agostino Mautner, Ph. D. is a widely published writer and authority on ways to adopt Italian cultural traditions to enhance personal contentment and well-being. She's the author of "45 Ways to Live Like An Italian: Italian-Inspired Self-Care Traditions for Everyday Happiness," "Living la Dolce Vita: Italian Secrets to Living a Healthy, Passionate, and Well-Balanced Life," and "Lemons into Limoncello: From Loss to Personal Renaissance with the Zest of Italy."

Want to master your money this fall? Sign up for CNBC's new online course. We'll teach you practical strategies to hack your budget, reduce your debt, and grow your wealth. Start today to feel more confident and successful. Use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off, now extended through September 30, 2024, for the back-to-school season.