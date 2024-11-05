OpenAI hires Meta’s former Orion head to lead its robotics efforts

The former head of Meta's augmented reality glasses initiative has joined OpenAI to lead the startup's robotics and consumer hardware efforts.

The former head of Meta's Orion augmented reality glasses initiative has joined OpenAI to lead the startup's robotics and consumer hardware efforts.

Caitlin "CK" Kalinowski announced her new role Monday in a post on LinkedIn and X, writing, "In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI's robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity."

OpenAI has gained popularity for its viral chatbot, ChatGPT, but the hiring underscores its apparent efforts to move into building and selling hardware. Former Apple exec Jony Ive, who helped design some of Apple's most iconic products from the iMac to the iPhone, has also partnered with OpenAI to create an AI device.

The announcement came the same day as that of OpenAI's investment into Physical Intelligence, a robot startup based in San Francisco, which raised $400 million at a $2.4 billion post-money valuation. Other investors included Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Thrive Capital, Lux Capital and Bond Capital.

The startup focuses on "bringing general-purpose AI into the physical world," per its website, and it aims to do this by developing large-scale artificial intelligence models and algorithms to power robots.

Before the new role at OpenAI, Kalinowski was a hardware executive at Meta for nearly two and a half years leading the company's creation of Orion, previously codenamed Project Nazare, which it billed as "the most advanced pair of AR glasses ever made." Meta unveiled its prototype glasses in September.

Before leading the Orion project, Kalinowski worked for more than nine years on virtual reality headsets at Meta-owned Oculus, and before that, nearly six years at Apple helping to design MacBooks, including Pro and Air models.

Kalinowski's first day on the job at OpenAI is Tuesday, Nov. 5, per a LinkedIn post.