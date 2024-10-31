Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Peloton announces Ford exec Peter Stern as its next CEO

By Gabrielle Fonrouge,CNBC

Clothing inside a Peloton store in Palo Alto, California, US, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. 
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Peloton has tapped Ford executive Peter Stern to be its next CEO.
  • The longtime automotive executive was last overseeing Ford's subscription services.

Peloton on Thursday said it has appointed a Ford executive to be its next CEO and president. 

Peter Stern, the president of Ford Integrated Services, primarily oversaw the automotive company's subscription services, such as BlueCruise, Pro Intelligence, connectivity and security. He also led the company's digital product team. 

Before Ford, Stern held positions at Apple and Time Warner Cable. He is the third CEO to lead Peloton in its history. 

The announcement comes about six months after Peloton announced that former Spotify and Netflix executive Barry McCarthy would be stepping down after about two years on the job. 

McCarthy had taken over from founder John Foley and had worked to bring Peloton back from the brink of extinction by dramatically cutting costs and redirecting strategy. 

Peloton's decision to hire Stern indicates that it is tripling down on the company's main value proposition to investors at the moment: its high-margin, recurring subscription revenue. 

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

news 23 mins ago

CEO who manages $2 billion in assets: The No. 1 most important thing you can do to increase your earning power over your career

Stern's background running Ford's subscription business will likely assist in building out, and sustaining, Peloton's connected fitness subscribers and app subscribers.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us