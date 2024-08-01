Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro cancels Hamptons trip, days before expected Harris VP reveal

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has canceled a trip to the ritzy New York beach enclave of the Hamptons.

Shapiro is being considered to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate.

Shapiro has emerged as a favorite among some Harris advisors in part because he is so popular in the must-win swing state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has canceled a trip to the ritzy New York beach enclave of the Hamptons, as he is being considered to be Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Shapiro was supposed to go to at least two events in the Hamptons, including a meet and greet with wealthy donors at the home of public relations executive Mike Kempner.

"The Governor's trip was planned several weeks ago and included several fundraisers for his own campaign committee," Shapiro spokesman Manuel Bonder confirmed to NBC News. "His schedule has changed and he is no longer traveling to the Hamptons this weekend."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The meeting at Kempner's home in Water Mill, New York, on Sunday was set to have more than 100 people attend, including those from the legal, sports and finance industries, the person explained. This person was granted anonymity in order to speak freely about a private matter.

Shapiro was also supposed to be at a fundraiser in East Hampton on Saturday for a group called The Next 50, according to an invite.

Shapiro has emerged as a favorite among some Harris advisors in part because he is so popular in the must-win swing state. Shapiro's approval ratings are some of the highest of any governor in the nation.

He is also widely viewed as a moderate Democrat, with a pro-business agenda and a willingness to find common ground with Republicans.

Harris' campaign has already announced that she and her running mate will launch of a week of barnstorm campaigning on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

The location has only fueled speculation that Shapiro could be that running mate.