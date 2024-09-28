Photos: Hurricane Helene leaves flooding and destruction across the southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Helene is ravaging communities across the southeastern United States as mass flooding and brutal winds descend on Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As of Saturday, the Category 4 storm had killed at least 52 people, according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden said that he and Vice President Kamala Harris were committed to deploying all resources to aid the recovery effort.

As of Saturday, the Category 4 storm had killed at least 52 people, according to the Associated Press. Millions more have been left without electricity and some have been displaced from their homes, as trees get ripped from their roots and the torrent destroys people's property.

Evacuations began before the storm made landfall and have been ongoing in the days since.

"As we turn toward recovery efforts, we will make certain that no resource is spared to ensure that families, businesses, schools, hospitals, and entire communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding," he said Saturday.

Here are photos of some of the wreckage left in the wake of Helene:

