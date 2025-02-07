Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pinterest shares rocket 20% on strong revenue and user growth

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

[CNBC] Pinterest shares rocket 20% on strong revenue and user growth
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Pinterest shares rallied 20% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue estimates and signaling strong user growth.
  • Global monthly active user figures surpassed estimates, showing 11% growth from a year ago.
  • The results come amid a flurry of strong earnings reports from social media companies, including Snap and Meta Platforms.

Pinterest shares surged 20% after beating Wall Street's fourth-quarter sales estimates and showing robust user growth from a year ago.

The image-sharing company reported revenues of $1.15 billion, ahead of a $1.14 billion estimate from analysts surveyed by LSEG. The figure represented 18% year-over-year growth.

Along with the revenue beat, the company offered an upbeat sales outlook. Pinterest said its expects revenues between $837 million and $852 million during the first quarter, versus and LSEG estimate of $833 million.

"Our strategy is paying off," said Pinterest CEO Bill Ready in a statement. "People are coming to Pinterest more often, the platform has never been more actionable and our lower funnel focus is driving results for users and advertisers."

Global monthly active user figures also surpassed estimates, showing 11% growth from a year ago. Pinterest reported 553 million users during the period, versus the 547.4 million expected by Wall Street. Revenue per user also topped estimates.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Chiefs coach Andy Reid still drives a car his dad bought for $25 after World War II—he completely restored it decades later

news 21 mins ago

Private jets to million-dollar suites: How celebrities and CEOs watch the Super Bowl

The results come amid a flurry of strong earnings reports from social media companies in recent weeks. Snap shares surged after the bell Tuesday on better-than-expected results, while Meta Platforms recently topped results and reaffirmed plans for heavy artificial intelligence spending.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us