Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands' revenue misses estimates

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images

Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of analysts' expectations, hurt by weak same-store sales growth at Pizza Hut.

Shares of the company fell more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.44 adjusted vs. $1.28 expected
  • Revenue: $1.71 billion vs. $1.77 billion expected
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The restaurant company reported third-quarter net income of $416 million, or $1.46 per share, up from $331 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Yum earned $1.44 per share.

Net sales rose 4% to $1.71 billion. The company set a new record for digital sales growth, Yum CEO David Gibbs said in a statement.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Wayfair losses narrow but sales come in short of expectations as demand remains tepid

news 24 mins ago

Israel's ‘second phase' of war is underway as troops push into Gaza — but it appears deliberately ambiguous

Yum's same-store sales grew 6% in the quarter, helped by strong sales at Taco Bell's U.S. locations and KFC's international restaurants.

KFC's overall same-store sales increased 6% in the quarter, beating StreetAccount estimates of 5.6%. The fried chicken chain's international division reported same-store sales growth of 7%, boosted by strong growth in China, its largest market.

But in the U.S., its second-largest market, KFC saw flat same-store sales growth. The chain has struggled in its home market recently. It has lost market share to Chick-fil-A and Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes, which recently overtook KFC as the number-two chicken chain in the U.S.

Taco Bell reported same-store sales growth of 8%, topping StreetAccount estimates of 6.3%.

Pizza Hut's same-store sales rose just 1%, falling short of StreetAccount estimates of 1.7%.

The company's total restaurant footprint grew 6% as it opened more than 1,100 locations during the quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us