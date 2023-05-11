Potential Homebuyers Are Locked in on Northeast Dallas—More Than Any Other U.S. Neighborhood

Finding the right neighborhood is just as important as finding the right house.

For many, the right neighborhood is defined by how safe the area is, how good the schools are, and how reliable the public transportation is. And as more and more Americans aim to cut down their commutes, close proximity to your workplace can be a game changer.

HouseFresh, an indoor air quality advisory website, ranked the neighborhoods Americans are most interested in moving to. The HouseFresh report collected Zillow sales listings from America's 100 most populous cities and ranked the neighborhoods based on the number of times users viewed the listings in the area.

Homebuyers are most interested in Northeast Dallas, Texas

Northeast Dallas, a neighborhood of Dallas, Texas, ranked as the area that U.S. homebuyers are most interested in right now, according to Zillow users.

The neighborhood had 36,113 daily views and the most interest from potential homebuyers, according to HouseFresh's report.

The average price of a home in Northeast Dallas is $465,173. It's a neighborhood known for its family-friendly atmosphere. The area is about a 20-minute drive from downtown Dallas which offers an excellent commuter experience and is a good fit for anyone looking to buy a home outside of, but still close to, a big city.

Homebuyers are most interested in these 10 U.S. neighborhoods

Northeast Dallas in Dallas, Texas Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Calif. Camelback East in Phoenix, Ariz. La Jolla in San Diego, Calif. Upper East Side in New York, NY North Mountain in Phoenix, Ariz. Summerlin North in Las Vegas, Nev. Elkhorn in Omaha, Neb. Lake View in Chicago, Ill. Deer Valley in Phoenix, Ariz.

Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles came in second on the list. Available listings in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood were viewed 32,216 daily, according to the report.

The average Hollywood Hills home value is $1,976,858, down 1.8% over the past year, according to Zillow.

"The neighborhood offers an attractive prospect for young professionals, offering a vibrant nightlife and stunning LA scenery," HouseFresh stated.

The Hollywood Hills is one of the best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles, according to Niche. The public schools in the area are above average and the neighborhood has an A- ranking overall.

Just a state away in Arizona is Camelback East in Phoenix, which took third place. The neighborhood had 30,366 daily views on Zillow.

The Camelback East housing market is somewhat competitive, according to Redfin. The median sale price of a home in Camelback East was $565,000, down 3.8% since last year.

The area is known for scenic hiking trails and is ideal for young families and professionals because of its proximity to downtown Phoenix which is just a 15-minute drive away.

