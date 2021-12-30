Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Powerball's Top Prize Jumps to $500 Million for the First Drawing of 2022. This Year, Winners Landed Jackpots Totaling $2 Billion

By Sarah O'Brien, CNBC

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • Powerball's top prize has been growing since Oct. 4, when someone won $699.8 million.
  • Six jackpots worth an aggregate $2 billion were won this year in Powerball.
  • Mega Millions, meanwhile, has its last drawing of the year on Friday.

New Year's Day luck could end up making a Powerball player a few hundred million dollars richer. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday, which means the jackpot has climbed higher: It's now $500 million for Saturday night's drawing, up from $441 million. The top prize has been growing since Oct. 4 — that's 37 drawings with no winner — when someone hit a $699.8 million jackpot.

While this means it's a wrap for Powerball's 2021 drawings, six jackpots worth an aggregate $2 billion were won this year, ranging from $23.2 million to $731.1 million.

Money Report

Donald Trump 13 mins ago

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says His Plantations Were Go-To Spots for Those Aiming to Overturn the 2020 Election

Markets 2 hours ago

Here's Why We Like the Market Set-Up Heading Into 2022

More from Personal Finance:
The 10 best cities for ringing in the new year
What to know if you want to start investing
Getting back on track after blowing your budget

Of course, the advertised jackpot amount reflects what you'd get if you claim the prize as an annuity paid in 30 installments over 29 years — and nearly all jackpot winners choose the reduced lump sum option.

This year's winners were no different: All chose immediate cash, which translates into $1.4 billion combined.

Yet that still isn't what winners ended up with. A federal withholding tax of 24% is applied first. That levy reduced the collective amount by $336 million, leaving winners with just over $1 billion.

Additional federal taxes generally would be due as well, given that the top income tax rate is 37%. And there would be state taxes unless you live where lottery winnings are not taxed.

As for Mega Millions, its jackpot is $221 million ($159.6 million cash option) for its last drawing of the year, set for Friday night. So far in 2021, the game has produced six jackpot winners, with the aggregate advertised amount won at $2.3 billion. The collective cash option was $1.6 billion, and the 24% federal tax withholding reduced that by $384,000 to $1.2 billion.

Regardless, the take-home amounts are more than most people see in a lifetime. Across all jobs and education attainment, the median lifetime earnings for workers are $1.7 million, according to research from Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce.

The chance of a single ticket hitting the jackpot in either game is slim: 1 in 292 million for Powerball and 1 in 302 million for Mega Millions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financetaxesGovernment taxation and revenuewealth
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us