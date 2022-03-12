Putin's Forces Regroup Near Kyiv; Ukraine Accuses Russia of Blocking Evacuation of Mariupol

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Saturday developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Ukraine's authorities accused Russia of preventing the evacuation of people from the heavily besieged port city of Mariupol in the south of the country. Conditions in the city are dire, with civilians unable to escape. Food, water and electricity are scarce.

Russian airstrikes struck more cities in Ukraine on Friday, local authorities said, in a move that suggests Moscow is expanding its attacks, especially in western Ukraine.

New satellite images appear to show that the long-immobile Russian convoy north of Kyiv has been redeployed to towns and forests outside the city, potentially signaling a renewed push toward the capital.

Bulk of Russian ground forces around 25 kilometers from Kyiv's center, U.K. intelligence says

The bulk of Russian ground forces are now around 25 kilometers from the center of Kyiv, according to the latest intelligence update from the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence, with fighting continuing to the north-west of the capital.

"Elements of the large Russian column north of Kyiv have dispersed. This is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the city," the ministry said on Twitter Saturday morning.

"It could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counter attacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces."

The ministry's latest assessment comes after satellite imagery appeared to show that a large Russian military convoy has fanned out through the towns close to Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, with howitzers thought to be situated in firing positions nearby. Ukrainian forces have heavily fortified the capital ahead of an expected Russian assault.

Beyond Kyiv, the Ministry of Defence said the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

Russia not letting people out — or aid in — to besieged Mariupol, president says

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of refusing to let civilians out of the besieged city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

"Mariupol remains blocked by the enemy," Zelenskyy said in a televised address late on Friday local time. "Russian troops did not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people, our Mariupol residents."

He said another attempt would be made on Saturday to deliver food, water and medicine to the city, which has been surrounded and shelled by Russian troops for days.

Zelenskyy said around 7,000 inhabitants of Bucha, Energodar, Hostomel and Kozarovichi managed to escape on Friday.

Ukraine Ministry of Defense claims drone strike destroys 'enemy control point' near Kyiv

The Ukraine Ministry of Defense on Friday night posted a video which it says shows a Ukraine drone attack on the "enemy control point" near Kyiv.

"A few minutes ago, the enemy control point in the Kyiv direction was destroyed. Our Air Force is working!" the Ukraine ministry's post on Telegram said, according to an NBC News translation.

CNBC was unable to independently verify the content of the video.

A senior U.S. Defense official told CNBC on Friday that Russian forces near Kyiv have moved forward some of their rear elements, including troops and military equipment, but the frontline has not advanced on the capital.

Russian forces are about 10 miles (16 km) outside Kyiv's city center, according to the most recent Pentagon assessment.

Russia's 'dumb' munitions are likely to increase civilian deaths, UK ministry says

Russian aircraft are relying on unguided, "dumb" munitions to support their troops on the ground, raising the likelihood of Ukrainian civilians being killed and wounded.

Dumb bombs and rockets are less accurate than guided weapons, which means they're less likely to strike what they're aimed at and more likely to randomly hit something else.

Russia is using rockets and other weapons that fire from greater distances — so-called "stand-off" weapons — so its pilots can avoid being shot down, the U.K. ministry said in an intelligence update on Friday night local time.

"The staunch resistance of the Ukrainian air defence forces is compelling Russia to rely on 'stand-off' munitions to conduct attacks against targets deep inside Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry said Russian air and missile forces had carried out strikes on two cities in Ukraine's west in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine's Parliament reported strikes on Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk at around 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time respectively on Friday. Those locations are further west than most Russian attacks on Ukraine so far.

In a video message posted to Telegram on Friday morning, Yurii Pohuliaiko, head of the Lutsk regional council, said four rockets had been fired into the city's military airport, killing two soldiers and injuring six.

