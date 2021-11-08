Randal Quarles to Resign at Year-End, Paving Way for Biden to Further Remake the Federal Reserve

Randal Quarles, who served a dual role as Federal Reserve governor and vice chairman for bank supervision, said Monday he is resigning effective in December.

With Quarles’ departure, at least one other vacancy and the expiring term of Chairman Jerome Powell, President Joe Biden will have the chance to remake the Fed.

Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said he is stepping down from his post around the end of the year, an announcement that comes a little over a month after ending his run as the Fed's supervisor of the banking system.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The move was not unexpected but became official Monday and will be effective "during or around the last week of December," Quarles said in a letter to President Joe Biden.

Though his actual term on the board of governors does not expire for another 11 years, Quarles announced he is walking away from his position as governor. He also had held the special supervisory role that was established to address some of the conditions that led to the 2008-09 financial crisis.

"It has been a great privilege to work with my colleagues on the Board, throughout the Federal Reserve System, and among the global central banking and regulatory community," Quarles wrote.

Quarles was named to the board in October 2017 to fill a term that expired the following year. He subsequently was reappointed to a term that would have ran out in 2032.

In recent weeks, he has become a lightning rod for criticism from some of the more progressive congressional leaders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has been one of the more vocal critics, faulting Quarles and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for loosening the regulations that were put in place following the financial crisis.

Quarles was the first vice chair for supervision since the Dodd-Frank reforms went into effect. That term ended in October.

With Quarles' resignation and the expiration of Federal Open Market Committee Vice Chairman Richard Clarida's term on Jan. 31, 2022, Biden will have the opportunity to remake the Fed.

Governor Lael Brainard has been mentioned frequently as a potential successor to Quarles as head of supervision.

In addition to the Quarles vacancy, there is still one other opening on the seven-member board of governors, and Powell's term as chairman expires in February.

Regional presidents Robert Kaplan of Dallas and Eric Rosengren of Boston resigned after being embroiled in a controversy over Fed officials trading stocks and bonds while implementing policies that influenced financial markets.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.

Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.

Sign up to start a free trial today.