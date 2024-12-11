Real estate stars Oren, Tal Alexander arrested with brother in Miami after sex assault claims

Top real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon, who faced sexual assault claims in multiple lawsuits, were arrested in Miami.

Top real estate agents Tal and Oren Alexander and their brother, Alon, who have been accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits, were arrested in Miami on Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors in New York, who announced the arrests, did not immediately reveal if they were related to the rape allegations that have been made by several women in Manhattan courts against all three brothers. The brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for Alon and Oren, confirmed to CNBC that the three men were arrested in Miami, and said that as of 10:45 a.m., she had not yet seen the federal charges against them.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York scheduled a press conference on the arrests for 1 p.m. ET in Manhattan.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.