Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Recession Basics: How to Know the Economy Is in a Slump

By Emily Lorsch, CNBC

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

If the recession debate seems a bit confusing to you, you're not the only one.

Gross domestic product has declined in back-to-back quarters this year, which is a common signal to market watchers of a recession. But even top experts are debating whether that fact in the current economy amounts to the "R" word this time.

The National Bureau of Economic Research is responsible for making the official call on whether or not the U.S. economy is in a recession, and it hasn't made that decision quite yet.

But does it even matter? How would a recession impact you?

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch this video, as CNBC's Emily Lorsch breaks it all down.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us