Restaurant Brands' revenue misses estimates, hurt by Burger King's underperformance

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Alexander Sayganov | SOPA | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • Restaurant Brands International reported third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates, but its revenue fell short.
  • Burger King's same-store sales growth missed StreetAccount estimates.

Restaurant Brands International on Friday reported weaker-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by Burger King's disappointing same-store sales growth.

Shares of the company fell less than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 90 cents adjusted vs. 86 cents expected
  • Revenue: $1.84 billion vs. $1.87 billion expected

Restaurant Brands reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $252 million, or 79 cents per share, down from $360 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the restaurant company earned 90 cents per share.

Net sales rose 6.4% to $1.84 billion.

