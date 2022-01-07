Retiring With $1 Million May Leave You With Less Than $2,800 Per Month to Spend. Here's Why

Nobody wants to run out of money in retirement.
Traditional wisdom says you should plan to live off 4% of your nest egg per year after you retire, which would give your investments enough of a cushion to sustain a lengthy retirement.
But based on recent market trends, the new rule of thumb should be 3.3%, according to researchers at Morningstar.
Check out this video to learn what the new change would mean for people who retire with $1 million.
