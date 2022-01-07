Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Retiring With $1 Million May Leave You With Less Than $2,800 Per Month to Spend. Here's Why

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

aluxum

Nobody wants to run out of money in retirement.

Traditional wisdom says you should plan to live off 4% of your nest egg per year after you retire, which would give your investments enough of a cushion to sustain a lengthy retirement.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

But based on recent market trends, the new rule of thumb should be 3.3%, according to researchers at Morningstar.

Check out this video to learn what the new change would mean for people who retire with $1 million.

Money Report

Technology 8 mins ago

Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Raise Price of “Full Self-Driving” Driver Assistance to $12,000

Business 47 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: CVS Health Is a Good Long-Term Buy

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: 10 popular retirement destinations that are getting pricey fast via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingInvestment strategypersonal financeSpecial Reportssavings
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us