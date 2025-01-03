Money Report

news

Rivian meets its 2024 vehicle production target after lowering projections

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Rivian electric vehicles (EV) are parked at the Rivian Venice Hub on November 13, 2024 in Venice, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • Rivian Automotive's 2024 vehicle production and deliveries were in line with the company's previously announced expectations.
  • Rivian in October lowered its 2024 production target to a range of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles.
  • Shares of Rivian declined 43% last year as the company burned through cash and missed its production targets.

Rivian Automotive's 2024 vehicle production and deliveries were in line with the company's previously announced expectations.

The electric vehicle maker on Friday said it produced 49,476 vehicles last year, including 12,727 trucks and vans during the fourth quarter, and delivered 51,579 vehicles, including 14,183 models during the last three months of the year.

Rivian in October lowered its 2024 production target to a range of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles – down from 57,000 units. The company had expected deliveries of between 50,500 and 52,000 vehicles.

The company in October said the adjusted target was because of a "production disruption due to a shortage of a shared component" for its current vehicles — the R1T pickup, R1S SUV and a commercial delivery van.

The company on Friday said the previously discussed shortage "is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production."

Shares of Rivian were up by more than 10% during trading early Friday morning. The stock declined 43% last year as the company burned through cash and missed its production targets.

Rivian is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 20.

