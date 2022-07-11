Rivian Planning Layoffs That Could Target About 5% of Staff, Report Says

Bloomberg reported that Rivian is planning to layoffs that could target about 5% of its roughly 14,000 employees.

The cuts won't affect manufacturing, per the report.

Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive is planning layoffs that could trim its workforce by about 5% after the company grew too quickly in some areas, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The hundreds of layoffs could be announced in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. But the layoffs are still in the planning stage and no final decisions have been made, the report said.

The Irvine, California-based company has about 14,000 employees.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rivian's shares were down about 7% in mid-afternoon trading following the news.

Rivian has added thousands of new employees over the last year as it began production of its own electric trucks and SUVs as well as a delivery van for Amazon. Rivian''s shares surged amid intense investor interest shortly after it went public late last year, but have since fallen over 80% as the company has struggled to ramp up production amid global supply-chain disruptions.

A Rivian spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Read the full report here.