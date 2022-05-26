Putin Can't Be Allowed to Win War, Germany Says; Russia Claims It Will Let Foreign Ships to Leave Ukraine Ports

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russia's defense ministry claimed overnight that it will let foreign ships leave ports on the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, according to state news agency Interfax.

A safety corridor due to open Thursday will allow ships to leave Mariupol via the Sea of Azov port as well as Kherson and Odesa on the Black Sea, the report said. The Russian foreign ministry claimed yesterday that five foreign ships were able to leave Mariupol.

The claims, which CNBC was unable to verify, come amid increasing concerns over rising global food prices.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday that there could be a "multi-year food crisis" if a Russian blockade of ships carrying vital export produce, particularly wheat, is not lifted.

Europe working 'flat out' to move away from Russian gas, but change hurts

Europe is working "flat out" to end its reliance on Russian natural gas, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the World Economic Forum on Thursday, but said a transition away from the energy source would have an impact on Europe's economy.

"We will end Germany and Europe's dependence on energy imports from Russia," he told the audience in a special address, adding that "we're moving forward with the development of the requisite infrastructure, terminals, ports and pipelines with unprecedented alacrity."

"Nonetheless, this restructuring will have an impact on Europe's economies, we are feeling it not least through rising energy prices, and of course this presents a special challenge for a country like Germany which is an industrialized nation and plans to remain so," he said.

Scholz said Germany aimed to maintain its industrialized economy while becoming climate neutral, with plans to invest billions of euros in renewable energy and the hydrogen economy. "The 2020s will be years of change, renewal, and rebuilding," he said.

Putin 'will not win' this war, Germany's chancellor tells Davos

"We cannot allow Putin to win this war and I firmly believe he will not win it. Even now he has failed to meet any of his strategic goals," Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the audience at the World Economic Forum.

"Putin wants a return to a world order in which strength dictates what is right, in which freedom, sovereignty and self-determination are simply not for everyone. That is imperialism," Scholz noted.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has united Europe more than ever before, has furthered the integration of potential new members of the EU, and has reinvigorated NATO, he said, with Finland and Sweden set to join the alliance.

Scholz believed Putin would only enter meaningful peace negotiations when he realizes that Russia "cannot break Ukraine's defenses," but he insisted that Ukraine would not accept a "dictated peace, and neither will we."

'We don't want to go back to the USSR!'

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has vociferously defended Ukraine's aspirations to align itself with the rest of Europe in the face of Russia's aggression and desire to pull it back within Moscow's orbit.

"We were in the USSR, we don't want to go back to the USSR! We see the future of Ukraine as part of the European family where the main priority is human rights, press freedom and democratic standards of life. This is what every Ukrainian wants," he said.

Klitschko said the cause of the war was simple and boiled down to Ukrainians' desire to "build a modern, democratic society" and to join the European Union. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to recreate the Soviet empire, of which Ukraine was an important part.

Telling the audience of elite business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, what life is like right now in Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine, Klitschko said public transport doesn't work as well as before, and neither are there as many services as before.

"But we have electricity, water, food and medical care. But the atmosphere is still strange because twice, three or four times a day we have the warnings [air raid sirens] and everyone has to go to the bunkers," he said.

What do Ukrainians need most right now? 'Safety,' Kyiv's mayor says

The mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has told the World Economic Forum that the main priority for him, and for Ukrainians, is "safety."

Holding his phone to the microphone, Klitschko played the audience the sounds of air raid sirens that have become a daily occurrence for Ukrainians fleeing for safety in underground bunkers amid Russian shelling.

"Today, nobody has any safety. Any second, any minute, rockets can land in any buildings," he said, adding there were "no rules" in this war.

The population of Kyiv was around 3.5 million before the war, Klitschko said. Now, it is around a million, he added, although people were slowly returning to the city since Russia had withdrawn its troops from the areas surrounding Kyiv, and had focused their forces on eastern Ukraine.

He said the war in Ukraine is a tragedy for both Ukrainians, and Russians.

"What's happening now is a huge tragedy, not just for Ukraine and for millions of people in Europe, but it's also a big tragedy for Russians. They don't understand, right now, the meaning of the tragedy but slowly they will understand it," he said.

Russia's elite airborne force 'mismanaged,' UK says, leading to tactical failures

The Russian Airborne Forces (the VDV) have been heavily involved in several notable tactical failures since the start of Russia's invasion, according to the latest military intelligence from the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence.

Giving three examples of such failures, the ministry said these included:

The attempted advance on Kyiv via Hostomel Airfield in March.

The stalled progress on the Izium axis since April.

And the recent failed and costly crossings of the Siverskyi Donets River.

The VDV is assigned to some of the most demanding operations, the ministry said, with the 45,000-strong unit comprised mostly of professional contract soldiers. Its members enjoy elite status and get additional pay.

However, the U.K. said the VDV "has been employed on missions better suited to heavier armoured infantry and has sustained heavy casualties during the campaign," adding that its mixed performance likely reflects a strategic mismanagement of this capability and Russia's failure to secure air superiority.

Russia's intense offensive in the eastern Donbas region continues

Russian forces have fired on 41 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, the country's Joint Forces Task Group has said in its latest military update.

As a result of Russian shelling, 6 people were killed and 12 were injured, the task group said in the update on Facebook Thursday morning.

Russia "destroyed and damaged 52 high-rise and private residential buildings" and other civilian facilities including a secondary school, health center, recreation center building, railway line and a Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) building, as well as farm buildings, garages and cars.

Ukraine said its rescuers had evacuated about 760 people from combat areas.

Russia has been accused of employing "scorched-earth" tactics in the Donbas and has concentrated its manpower, and firepower, on the region in a bid to seize it entirely. It's believed that Russian troops are trying to encircle Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, with fighting focused around the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Russia's defense ministry says it will let foreign ships leave Black Sea ports

Russia's defense ministry said it would open a safe corridor to let foreign ships leave Black Sea ports, Russian state news agency Interfax reported Wednesday.

The Russian defense ministry has reportedly announced that it is opening two safety corridors for the exit of foreign ships from ports on the Black and Azov Seas between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Moscow time.

The head of the National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said at a briefing that these lanes would provide for the safe movement of ships from ports including Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhny on the Black Sea, as well as Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov.

"In six ports - Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhny, 70 foreign ships from 16 states remain blocked," Mizintsev said. He claimed that Ukraine posed a threat in terms of shelling, and that mines had not allowed "ships to go to the open sea without hindrance."

Russian forces have for weeks blocked Ukrainian ports, contributing to a global food security crisis. Ukraine is a leading global producer of both wheat and sunflower seeds, which are used for oil.

Russia has said the ports and the water area near them are mined and merchant ships could be vulnerable.

Russia fast tracks citizenship for Ukraine residents

President Vladimir Putin issued an order to fast track Russian citizenship for residents in parts of southern Ukraine largely held by his forces, while lawmakers in Moscow passed a bill to strengthen the stretched Russian army.

Putin's decree applying to the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions could allow Russia to strengthen its hold on territory that lies between eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists occupy some areas, and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

The Russian army is engaged in an intense battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas. In a sign that the Kremlin is trying to bolster its stretched military machine, Russian lawmakers agreed to scrap the age limit of 40 for individuals signing their first voluntary military contracts.

A description of the bill on the parliament website indicated older recruits would be allowed to operate precision weapons or serve in engineering or medical roles. The chair of the Russian parliament's defense committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said the measure would make it easier to hire people with "in-demand" skills.

Turkey makes demands on Sweden, Finland NATO membership

A senior Turkish official has insisted after talks with Swedish and Finnish officials that Turkey will not agree to the two Nordic countries joining NATO unless specific steps are taken to address Ankara's objections.

"We have made it very clear that if Turkey's security concerns are not met with concrete steps in a certain timeframe the process will not progress," Ibrahim Kalin said after talks in Ankara that lasted about five hours.

Kalin is the spokesman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and a senior presidential aide.

Turkey has said it opposes the countries' membership of NATO, citing grievances with their perceived support of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and other entities that Turkey views as security threats.

Kalin said Turkey's proposal for the two countries to lift arms export limits was met with a "positive attitude" by the Swedish and Finnish delegations.

