Russian Embassy Tweets Map That Shows Crimea as Part of Ukraine

By Ted Kemp,CNBC

Twitter / Russian Embassy, SWE / Forum Mapping HU.
  • A Twitter account operated by the Russian Embassy in Sweden posted a map identifying Crimea as part of Ukraine.
  • Officially, Moscow claims Crimea, a peninsula of southern Ukraine that extends into the Black Sea, as part of Russia.
  • Crimea was seized from Ukraine when Russia invaded the region in 2014.

The map also appears to show the Donbas, a region in eastern Ukraine that Russia claims, as part of Ukraine.

The map had been viewed 7.3 million times as of the early morning hours Ukrainian local time. It purports to show the per-liter cost of gasoline in European countries.

The Russian embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

