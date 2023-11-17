Russian shelling kills six in Kherson; U.S. aid for Ukraine in limbo

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates.

Russian shelling killed six people and injured at least 10 in various parts of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson over the last 24 hours, local officials confirmed.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on Telegram Friday that Russian forces attacked residential areas of the central and Dnipro districts of the region.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 58 attacks, firing 347 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said, according to a translation.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; administrative buildings and a store in the Kherson district; a medical institution, a shop, gas stations and a car wash in Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people died, 10 more were injured, including 1 child."

Fierce fighting has erupted between Russian forces and Ukrainian units that crossed over the Dnipro River to the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the river in the southern Kherson region.

Battles are concentrated around a number of villages on the east or left bank of the river where Ukraine has managed to establish several footholds, but Russian forces are now reported to be pounding those positions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said Friday that it shot down nine out of 10 Russian drones over the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions in the southern Ukraine, the central Zhytomyr region and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west.

In Washington, an emergency aid package for Israel and Ukraine is in limbo after the U.S. Congress closed its doors for two weeks on Thursday. President Joe Biden's administration had urged Congress to approve the package last month, but it continues to face resistance from some portions of the Republican Party.

— Elliot Smith

The air force said on Telegram the 10 "Shahed" drones had been launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area of southwestern Russia.

— Elliot Smith

Russia's Putin says any interference attempts in Russian election will be suppressed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that any internal and external attempts to interfere with the 2024 presidential election in Russia will be suppressed, state media outlet TASS reported.

Putin said any measures necessary would be taken to prevent illegal obstruction of the election, including any pressure applied to the electoral process, according to a Google translation of his comments.

Putin has not confirmed if he will run for re-election next year, however various news reports have cited sources saying he plans to stand for election once again. If he were to be re-elected, his presidency could extend until 2030.

Russia has long been accused of interfering in the electoral processes of other countries, particularly the U.S. vote in 2016.

Last month, the U.S. released an intelligence assessment sent to more than 100 countries that found Moscow is using spies, social media and Russian state-run media to erode public faith in the integrity of democratic elections worldwide, Reuters reported. Russia has repeatedly rejected various accusations of interference.

— Sophie Kiderlin, Holly Ellyatt

Russia says new EU sanctions are part of a ‘hybrid war’

A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said the European Union's latest set of proposed sanctions against Russia was part of a "hybrid war" led by the West, Reuters reported.

Through announcing the sanctions, the EU had become a "useful idiot" for the U.S., Maria Zakharova said, adding the U.S. was using Europe to aid its own policy goals. She reportedly added that the sanctions would have no effect and were to the detriment of the EU.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, proposed a 12th sanctions package against Russia on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. The sanctions include new import and export bans and steps to tighten the cap on oil prices amongst other measures, the spokesperson said.

— Sophie Kiderlin