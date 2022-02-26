Russian Cargo Ship Seized in the English Channel

It is "suspected of belonging to a Russian company that is currently on a sanctions list by the EU," the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel press office confirmed to NBC News.

Reports say that the 127 meter-long vessel is called the "Baltic Leader" and the crew were cooperating with the authorities.

LONDON — France on Saturday intercepted a Russian vessel in the English Channel in line with new EU sanctions against Moscow.

The cargo ship was transporting cars and left Rouen bound for St. Petersburg. However, French sea police redirected the vessel to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

The Russian RIA news agency said that the Russian embassy in France had immediately contacted the French authorities for clarification.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel explained that "every night sea police carry out patrols on the waters looking out for migrants crossing the Channel. They came across the Russian boat, an inspection aboard was made and the boat ordered to return to the French port."

French customs agents are currently aboard the boat carrying out an investigation to see if it has violated the sanctions, according to NBC News.

The United States and its European allies have decided to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin directly due to the Russia invasion of Ukraine this week. The EU also has a wider list of Russian individuals that are subject to penalties.

'Weaken Russia's economic base'

On Thursday, EU leaders backed another batch of sanctions that look to target strategic sectors of the Russian economy, by blocking access to key technologies and markets.

They will also look to "weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize" and "freeze Russian assets in the EU and stop the access of Russian banks to the European financial market," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country," von der Leyen said Thursday.

"Russia's target is not just Donbass, the target is not just Ukraine, the target is stability in Europe and the whole international rules-based order. For that, we will hold Russia accountable."

Meanwhile in Kyiv on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the capital had managed to repel Russian attacks overnight and his army was still in control.

Street fighting took place in Kyiv with Russian forces closing in on the city. Ukraine blew up bridges leading into Kyiv in an effort to prevent Russian troops from infiltrating the capital.

—CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this article.