Scarlett Johansson Makes Rare Comment About Ex-Husband Ryan Reynolds

Scarlett Johansson is giving us all a throwback.

During a recent conversation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, the host reminded listeners that Johansson had once been married to Ryan Reynolds in the mid-2000s.

"Oh that's right!" Paltrow remarked, per the Daily Mail. "I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"

The "Black Widow" actress laughed at the recognition, noting, "Yes! We weren't married very long," to which Paltrow quipped, "It still counts!"

The Goop founder then confessed the "Red Notice" star is a fan favorite among her family with husband Brad Falchuk, sharing, "We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home."

And as Johansson put it, "He's a good guy!"

Johansson and Reynolds, who were married from 2008-2011, have since both moved on, with Johansson marrying journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014—the exes are parents to Rose, 8—before splitting in 2017. Johansson then wed Colin Jost in 2020 and the two share 20-month-old son Cosmo.

Two years ago, Jost praised his wife in his 2020 memoir, "A Very Punchable Face," writing that she has "a grace and a smile that I've still never seen in any other human."

Scarlett Johansson isn't holding back about the stages of motherhood, describing parenting as an "emotionally abusive relationship."

"I've met someone I love and who I feel more comfortable with than I ever have before," the "Saturday Night Live" cast member continued. "I feel more confident committing to what I'm working on and standing by whatever I create, regardless of whether people like it or not."

As for Reynolds, he and Blake Lively have been together for over a decade after tying the knot in 2012, and the couple—who just welcomed their fourth child together in February—are also parents to James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3.

Back in 2016, the "Deadpool" star reflected on the life he's built with the "Gossip Girl" alum while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I want to thank my wife Blake, who is sitting right there, who is everything to me," Reynolds said in his acceptance speech. "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You make everything better. You make everything in my life better. You've given me two of the most incredible children I've ever hoped to have."