Business

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slide After the Fed's Powell Hints at 50 Basis Point Hike for May

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Friday morning trade.
  • U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday the central bank is committed to hiking rates "expeditiously" to tame inflation.
  • U.S. Treasury yields jumped following Powell's comments. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which started the year near 1.5%, last stood at 2.9095%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Friday morning trade as investors watch for market reaction to overnight remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan led losses among the region's major markets, declining 1.71% as shares of conglomerate SoftBank Group dropped more than 2%. The Topix index shed 1.31%. South Korea's Kospi traded 1.1% lower.

Australian stocks also declined as the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.97%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.51% lower.

Fed watch

Powell hinted at more aggressive rate hikes ahead by the central bank as it seeks to bring down inflation. He said the Fed is committed to hiking rates "expeditiously" to tame inflation.

"I would say 50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting," Powell said. Following those comments, expectations for a 50 basis point move in May rose to 97.6%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

U.S. Treasury yields also jumped on the back of Powell's comments. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which started the year near 1.5%, last stood at 2.9328%.

Stocks on Wall Street fell overnight stateside, with the S&P 500 slipping about 1.48% to 4,393.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 368.03 points, or 1.05%, to 34,792.76. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged, dropping 2.07% to 13,174.65.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 100.619 — once again above the 100 level that it fell below briefly earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 128.47 per dollar, still weaker as compared with levels below 126 seen last week against the greenback. The Australian dollar was at $0.7359 after a recent drop from above $0.744.

Oil prices were higher in the morning of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.32% to $108.68 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.29% to $104.09 per barrel.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

