Singapore transport minister S Iswaran charged with corruption

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

  • This is the first time a sitting Singapore minister has been charged.
  • Local media reported that S Iswaran was handed 27 charges, including two for corruption.

Singapore's transport minister S Iswaran has been handed 27 charges following a months long probe by the country's anti graft agency, local media have reported.

The minister had 24 charges of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

— This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

