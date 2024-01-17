Singapore transport minister S Iswaran charged with corruption

This is the first time a sitting Singapore minister has been charged.

Local media reported that S Iswaran was handed 27 charges, including two for corruption.

Singapore's transport minister S Iswaran has been handed 27 charges following a months long probe by the country's anti graft agency, local media have reported.

The minister had 24 charges of obtaining gratification as a public servant, two charges of corruption and one charge of obstructing the course of justice. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

