Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Snap Launches A.I. Chatbot Powered by OpenAI's GPT

By Rohan Goswami,CNBC

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Snap announced Monday it's rolling out an OpenAI-powered chatbot named My AI to its Snapchat+ subscribers.
  • The chatbot, based on similar technology that underpins Microsoft's Bing AI, can recommend gift ideas, weekend plans, or recipes, Snap said in a press release.

Snap announced Monday it's rolling out an OpenAI-powered chatbot named My AI to its Snapchat+ subscribers.

Snapchat+ was announced in June and costs $3.99 per month.

According to The Verge, the chatbot is based on OpenAI ChatGPT technology, which also underpins Microsoft's Bing AI. It can recommend gift ideas, weekend plans, or recipes, Snap said in a press release. Users can customize the name and chat background of the "experimental feature."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In a nod to well-documented incidents with Bing's OpenAI-based chatbot, Snap warned in a press release that its My AI chatbot "can be tricked into saying just about anything."

"Please be aware of its many deficiencies and sorry in advance!"

Snap founder and CEO Evan Spiegel discussed the transformative potential of AI technology on the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. Executives from other companies like Nvidia and Meta have made similar pronouncements during recent earnings calls.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

McDonald's Expands Krispy Kreme Test to More Than 150 Kentucky Locations

news 26 mins ago

In the Three-Way Battle Between YouTube, Reels and TikTok, Creators Aren't Counting on a Big Payday

In an interview with the Verge, Spiegel was similarly sanguine. "The big idea is that in addition to talking to our friends and family every day, we're going to talk to AI every day," he said.

Snap's new AI chatbot product comes weeks after AI-backed releases from Microsoft and Google, the latter of which unveiled an internally-developed conversational AI product called Bard.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us