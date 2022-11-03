Space Company Maxar Sets Key Launch of Delayed WorldView Legion Satellites for January

Maxar said Thursday the first launch of its key next-generation imagery satellites is set for the beginning of next year.

The company plans to deliver the first pair of WorldView Legion satellites in December, with the launch via SpaceX scheduled for January.

The update comes alongside Maxar's third-quarter earnings report, in which the company delivered a profit of $110 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Space infrastructure and imagery company Maxar said Thursday the first launch of its key next-generation imagery satellites is set for the beginning of next year.

The company plans to deliver the first pair of WorldView Legion satellites in December, with the launch via SpaceX scheduled for January.

WorldView Legion is the company's constellation of six imagery satellites and is key to the company continuing to win lucrative contracts from U.S. defense and intelligence agencies. But the first Legion launch has been pushed back multiple times, in part due to supply chain delays and testing issues.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sign up here to receive weekly editions of CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter.

Maxar said the satellites for the first launch have completed everything but final integration testing.

The update comes alongside Maxar's third-quarter earnings report, in which the company delivered a profit of $110 million in adjusted EBITDA, down 2% from the same period a year prior, and little changed revenue of $436 million.

However, the company's order backlog has grown significantly to nearly $3 billion, up 56% from the beginning of 2022.

Shares of Maxar are down 30% this year as of Thursday's close of $20.52.