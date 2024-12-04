Spotify Wrapped is out. Here's who topped the 2024 streaming charts

Spotify Wrapped 2024 began rolling out to all users on Wednesday.

The annual report summarizes a user's music listening history over the course of the year and compares their habits to fans around the world.

This year, Spotify added additional artificial intelligence features to enhance individual users' Wrapped experiences, including personalized AI podcasts about users' music listening histories, a feature powered by Google's NotebookLM and stemming from an expanded partnership between the two companies.

Last month, Spotify reported earnings that included optimistic profit guidance for the fourth quarter, despite missing analysts' third-quarter targets for both revenue and earnings per share. The company also said it had about 640 million monthly active users on the platform, which slightly surpassed analyst expectations.

Taylor Swift is Spotify's Global Top Artist for the second year in a row, dominating the most-streamed global albums chart with "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," and Sabrina Carpenter's hit song "Espresso" is the most-streamed song both globally and nationally.

Here are some of this year's chart-toppers:

Most-streamed songs in the United States

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" by Shaboozey "I Had Some Help (Feat. Morgan Wallen)" by Post Malone "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" by Tommy Richman

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" skyrocketed to second-most-streamed song in the country this year. Drake, Lamar's opponent in a renewed public rap battle earlier this spring, surged on the most-streamed artists' list, while Lamar ended up in seventh place on that list.

Most-streamed artists in the United States

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Morgan Wallen Kanye West

"The Joe Rogan Experience," which hosted President-elect Donald Trump in October, took the No. 1 spot for top podcasts worldwide. "Call Her Daddy," which hosted Vice President Kamala Harris that same month, took second place.

Both appearances represented a distinct shift in presidential campaigning strategies toward non-legacy-media outlets, reaching millions of weekly listeners.